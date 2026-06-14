Process underway to bring back Benazir after his arrest in Dubai: ACC

The ACC official said that an application had been submitted to Interpol through the Ministry of Home Affairs for the arrest of former IGP Benazir Ahmed in connection with cases involving the acquisition of assets beyond known sources of income and passport fraud. Following that request, and with the assistance of Interpol, Benazir Ahmed was arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on June 12. The government has stated that the process of bringing him back to Bangladesh is underway and is being pursued on a priority basis.

Referring to the six cases currently pending against Benazir Ahmed, Akhtarul Islam said that a charge sheet has already been filed in the case involving Tk 146.2 million (14 crore 62 lakh taka) in assets allegedly acquired beyond known sources of income, and the trial in that case is ongoing. Investigations into the remaining five cases are still in progress. According to him, those cases involve allegations that Benazir Ahmed acquired approximately Tk 760 million (76 crore taka) in assets beyond his known sources of income.

At the press conference, Akhtarul Islam said that despite being a government official, Benazir Ahmed had obtained multiple private passports through fraudulent means.