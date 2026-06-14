Process underway to bring back Benazir after his arrest in Dubai: ACC
The process is underway to bring former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed back to Bangladesh as quickly as possible following his arrest in Dubai in connection with corruption and passport fraud cases. He currently faces six cases. Among them, a trial is underway in a case involving the acquisition of assets worth Tk 146.2 million (14 crore 62 lakh taka) beyond his known sources of income. The remaining five cases are still under investigation.
These details were disclosed this afternoon, Sunday, by Akhtarul Islam, Deputy Director (Media) of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), at a press conference held at the ACC headquarters in Segunbagicha of the capital.
The ACC official said that an application had been submitted to Interpol through the Ministry of Home Affairs for the arrest of former IGP Benazir Ahmed in connection with cases involving the acquisition of assets beyond known sources of income and passport fraud. Following that request, and with the assistance of Interpol, Benazir Ahmed was arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on June 12. The government has stated that the process of bringing him back to Bangladesh is underway and is being pursued on a priority basis.
Referring to the six cases currently pending against Benazir Ahmed, Akhtarul Islam said that a charge sheet has already been filed in the case involving Tk 146.2 million (14 crore 62 lakh taka) in assets allegedly acquired beyond known sources of income, and the trial in that case is ongoing. Investigations into the remaining five cases are still in progress. According to him, those cases involve allegations that Benazir Ahmed acquired approximately Tk 760 million (76 crore taka) in assets beyond his known sources of income.
At the press conference, Akhtarul Islam said that despite being a government official, Benazir Ahmed had obtained multiple private passports through fraudulent means.
After allegations of corruption against Benazir Ahmed became public, the ACC launched an investigation last year. Subsequently, multiple cases were filed against him and members of his family on charges of acquiring illegal wealth, concealing asset information, and committing financial irregularities.
As part of the investigations, and under court orders, a large volume of movable and immovable assets held in the names of Benazir Ahmed and his family members was seized, and their bank accounts were frozen. These assets include multiple apartments in Dhaka, hundreds of bighas of land in various districts, company shares, bank accounts, and savings certificates.
Earlier, in February of this year, a court ordered that an Interpol Red Notice be issued for the arrest of Benazir Ahmed. Interpol subsequently issued the Red Notice against him.
According to sources at the Ministry of Home Affairs, diplomatic and legal procedures have been initiated to bring him back to Bangladesh following his arrest. The government hopes that, once the necessary formalities are completed, he can be repatriated to Bangladesh promptly.
Benazir Ahmed served as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) from April 2020 to September 2022. Prior to that, he served as the Director General of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and as the Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).