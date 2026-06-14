The way Benazir left the country

After the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) decided to form a committee to investigate assets, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed left the country with his family on 4 May 2024.

At that time, allegations arose that he left the country after receiving a ''signal'' from the then Awami League government. He was not stopped at the airport.

Finally, with the help of Interpol, Benazir Ahmed was arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 12 June. In a statement under Rule 300 in the national parliament today, the Home Minister stated this information, calling it ''a historic success for the Bangladesh Police. ''

Benazir Ahmed served as the IGP from April 2020 to September 2022. Before this, he was the Director General of RAB from January 2015 to April 2020. Earlier, he served as the Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).