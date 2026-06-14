The way Benazir left the country
After the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) decided to form a committee to investigate assets, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed left the country with his family on 4 May 2024.
At that time, allegations arose that he left the country after receiving a ''signal'' from the then Awami League government. He was not stopped at the airport.
Finally, with the help of Interpol, Benazir Ahmed was arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 12 June. In a statement under Rule 300 in the national parliament today, the Home Minister stated this information, calling it ''a historic success for the Bangladesh Police. ''
Benazir Ahmed served as the IGP from April 2020 to September 2022. Before this, he was the Director General of RAB from January 2015 to April 2020. Earlier, he served as the Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
Benazir Ahmed’s home is in Tungipara, Gopalganj. He was known as a close police officer to the ousted Awami League government during the July uprising.
On 10 December 2021, the United States imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its former and current officials for serious human rights violations. Benazir Ahmed was in that list. Although he was then serving as IGP after his tenure at RAB.
Towards 2024, allegations of corruption against Benazir Ahmed began to surface in the media one after another.
On 18 April 2024, a decision to form a committee to investigate the assets of Benazir and his family members was taken. Later, the investigation revealed considerable assets owned by Benazir and his family. But in the midst of the investigation, Benazir left the country with his family.
News published in media citing CCTV footage that surfaced at that time claimed Benazir Ahmed left the country on a Singapore Airlines flight from Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on the night of 4 May. A police officer was seen behind him at that time.
Questions arose as to how Benazir left the country evading ACC, intelligence agencies, and police or whether he was given the opportunity to leave the country.
Even after retirement, former IGP Benazir Ahmed received police security. A notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs at that time stated that a team of six plainclothes police members would provide security with a car. He would get two armed bodyguards. Three guards would be stationed at his house.
After retirement and before the ACC's investigation began, Benazir was somewhat in hiding. After widespread discussion about the corruption began, even on 7 May 2024, it was not possible to talk to him at his family residence. A security man at the house told Prothom Alo that he had not seen Benazir or his family members for about a month. According to police sources, Benazir left the country with his family on 4 May.
It was reported from the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) that Benazir Ahmed and his family members withdrew money from banks before leaving the country.
Discussing Benazir's presence in or out of the country, then-Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan spoke with journalists. After an event at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of Dhaka University, he said, ''We have not yet banned him (Benazir). If he left before the ban. . . I still do not know for sure whether he is here or has left. ''
The General Secretary of the Awami League and then Minister of Road Transport and Bridges, Obaidul Quader, said in a press conference that even if Benazir is abroad, his trial would continue. If convicted, he would have to return to the country.
On 5 August 2024, the Awami League government fell due to the July uprising. Since then, Awami League leaders including Obaidul Quader and Asaduzzaman are abroad. Many of them are on trial in the International Criminal Tribunal. Many face charges including murder. Many are accused in ACC''s corruption cases.
There are cases against Benazir Ahmed in the Tribunal for crimes against humanity. He is also accused in corruption cases. If he returns to the country, he will face trial in these cases.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed informed the parliament today that a formal extradition request needs to be sent through diplomatic channels within 30 days from the date of arrest of Benazir Ahmed.
The Ministry of Home Affairs will prepare and approve the extradition proposal and send a formal extradition request to the UAE authorities through diplomatic channels via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The NCB (a branch of the police headquarters that liaises with Interpol) will coordinate with Abu Dhabi authorities in the UAE. The minister also stated that Benazir Ahmed will be brought to Bangladesh very soon.