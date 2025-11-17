Security tightened in Dhaka, 15,000 police members deployed

The verdict in the case against Sheikh Hasina over crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising is being delivered today, Monday. To prevent any potential unrest surrounding the verdict, police have strengthened security across Dhaka.

According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) sources, around 15,000 police personnel have been deployed throughout the capital to ensure the safety of residents.

Checkposts have been set up at key intersections across the city. Police were seen searching vehicles and suspicious individuals. Visits to several areas—including Rampura, Moghbazar and Dhanmondi—since this morning reflect heightened vigilance.