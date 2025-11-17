Security tightened in Dhaka, 15,000 police members deployed
The verdict in the case against Sheikh Hasina over crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising is being delivered today, Monday. To prevent any potential unrest surrounding the verdict, police have strengthened security across Dhaka.
According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) sources, around 15,000 police personnel have been deployed throughout the capital to ensure the safety of residents.
Checkposts have been set up at key intersections across the city. Police were seen searching vehicles and suspicious individuals. Visits to several areas—including Rampura, Moghbazar and Dhanmondi—since this morning reflect heightened vigilance.
Public transport movement was noticeably lower compared to regular days, and streets saw fewer people. With fewer buses on the road, many commuters were travelling by rickshaw or CNG-run autorickshaws.
DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) Muhammad Talebur Rahman told Prothom Alo that adequate security measures have been taken for the day of the verdict. “Law and order remain normal. No untoward incidents have been reported anywhere in Dhaka since morning,” he said.
According to DMP sources, 18 crude bombs exploded in several parts of the city yesterday, Sunday. Two vehicles were set on fire. Police also caught a man red-handed while he was attempting to set fire to a train at Tejgaon terminal.
At the checkpoints across Dhaka, police were seen inspecting vehicles and motorbikes, checking bags carried by passengers.