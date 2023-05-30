Dr Muhammad Yunus sued by ACC in money embezzlement case

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has been made prime accused in a case filed by the anti-corruption commission (ACC) over embezzling more than Tk 252.2 million from the workers’ welfare trust of Grameen Telecom.

12 others were accused in the case. The deputy director of ACC Gulshan Anwar Prodhan filed the case with the integrated district office in Dhaka. Later the ACC secretary Md Mahbub Hossain informed the media of the matter at a press conference at the ACC’s head office in Segunbagicha.

The other accused of the case are the managing director of Grameen Telecom Md Nazmul Islam, former managing director Md Ashraful Hasan, five directors Parveen Mahmud, Nazneen Sultana, Md Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum and SM Hajjatul Islam Latifi, Md Yusuf Ali and Zafrul Hasan Sharif, Grameen Telecom workers union president Md Kamruzzaman, general secretary Firoz Mahmud Hasan and representative Md Mainul Islam.