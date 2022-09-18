EU-funded Hidden Heritage cherishes history, celebrates Old Dhaka!

Boisterous, exuberant and vibrant – these are the words that spring to mind at the mere mention of Old Dhaka along with jam-packed streets. While the new part of Dhaka has expanded near Tongi, allure of the old city lingers because the alleys, structures and eateries are steeped in history. Despite the thriving life, there are places in Old Dhaka untouched by frenetic activity. One such spot is the Haturia House, dating from 1920, in Saatraoja, better known among the locals as the Tiger House.

This and four other houses are featured in a fascinating project called Hidden Heritage, funded by the EU in Bangladesh, European Union National Institute for Culture, EUNIC, along with other partners: Bengal Institute, Alliance Francaise British Council, Embassy of Spain and the Goethe Institut.