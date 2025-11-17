Govt ready to handle situation after the verdict announced: Rizwana Hasan

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Ministry of Water Resources, has said the interim government is prepared to handle any untoward situation in the country surrounding the verdict against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the case filed over crimes against humanity.

She made the remark in response to questions from reporters after the opening ceremony of an exhibition titled ‘The Soul of Jute’ at Alliance Francaise de in Dhanmondi on Monday morning.

In response to a question about the government’s stance against individuals involved in subversive activities in the country, Syeda Rizwana Hasan said, "You know the names of those who influenced this from abroad and those who influenced the bus to be set on fire from within the country. I believe the government is providing the names it is obtaining through investigation. If anyone feels they have additional information, they should share it with the government."

On the media’s role regarding violence, Adviser Rizwana said that the media also has an opportunity to act more responsibly in cases of violence and cocktail attacks. The media can either spread panic or, by condemning those involved in the violence, help build public opinion against it.