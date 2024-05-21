Polls underway in 156 upazilas, low turnout a concern
Polls are underway in 156 upazilas of the country in the second phase of sixth upazila elections. Although all preparations have been done for the polls, the turnout remains a concern. On 8 May in the first phase elections, turnout was 36 per cent in 139 upazilas, which is lowest in the history of upazila polls in 15 years.
The ongoing sixth upazila polls will be conducted in four phases. As the ruling Awami League’s main opposition BNP has been boycotting the election, the ruling party did not nominate any candidate from the party to make the elections competitive. As a result, more than one AL leader is contesting in almost every upazila. In some upazilas, however, BNP leaders also became candidates violating party decision.
Sources said the election commissioners went to different districts outside Dhaka and held meetings with candidates and election officials. The commissioners expressed their apprehension about low turnout and voter safety during these meetings.
Shiekh Wahiduzzaman, a chairman candidate in Bagerhat’s Fakirhat upazila, filed a written complaint to the EC that two police officials had visited his three activists and threatened them. Based on the complaint, the EC asked Fakirhat model police station’s officer in charge (OC) Ashraful Alam and Bagerhat Detective Branch’s Swapan Roy to be removed.
Election commissioner Md Alamgir told journalists yesterday that the turnout would depend on weather conditions on the voting day and the popularity of candidates.
The EC would be happy if turnout is good but there is nothing to be worried about if turnout is low, the election commissioner added.
Of the 156 upazilas going to polls today, elections would be conducted through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in 24 upazilas. A total of 1,824 candidates are vying in three posts, 603 for chairman post, 693 for vice chairman post and 528 for woman vice chairman post.
In the second phase election, chairmen were elected unopposed in seven upazilas, vice chairman in eight upazilas and woman vice chairman in seven upazilas. Raozan and Cumilla Adarsha Sadar upazila are not requiring any vote since a single candidate won all three posts unopposed.