Polls underway in 156 upazilas, low turnout a concern

Polls are underway in 156 upazilas of the country in the second phase of sixth upazila elections. Although all preparations have been done for the polls, the turnout remains a concern. On 8 May in the first phase elections, turnout was 36 per cent in 139 upazilas, which is lowest in the history of upazila polls in 15 years.

The ongoing sixth upazila polls will be conducted in four phases. As the ruling Awami League’s main opposition BNP has been boycotting the election, the ruling party did not nominate any candidate from the party to make the elections competitive. As a result, more than one AL leader is contesting in almost every upazila. In some upazilas, however, BNP leaders also became candidates violating party decision.

Sources said the election commissioners went to different districts outside Dhaka and held meetings with candidates and election officials. The commissioners expressed their apprehension about low turnout and voter safety during these meetings.