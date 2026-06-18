Dhaka to Chattogram by train in three and a half hour

Although the distance between Dhaka and Chattogram is currently 248 kilometres by road, the railway route extends to 320 kilometres. At present, trains take between five and six hours to travel from Dhaka to Chattogram.

To shorten this lengthy journey, the long-discussed Dhaka–Cumilla Cord Line, or direct railway connection project, has once again come to the forefront.

Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury announced the project in the proposed national budget for fiscal year 2026-27.

According to Bangladesh Railway officials, implementing the project would reduce the Dhaka–Chattogram rail route by nearly 80 kilometres and reduce travel time to approximately three and a half hours.

The officials emphasised that this is not merely a passenger transport project.

They believe it could also become a crucial piece of infrastructure for future freight transportation associated with Chattogram Port, the planned Bay Terminal, and the Matarbari Deep-Sea Port.