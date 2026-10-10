Durga Puja
Mahalaya today
Mahalaya, an auspicious occasion that heralds the advent of Goddess Durga, will be celebrated today through different rituals by Hindu community members across the country.
Mahalaya marks the ending of Pitru Paksha (the dark fortnight dedicated to ancestors) and beginning of Devi Paksha (the divine fortnight).
On this day, Goddess Durga begins her journey from her home in Kailash to her paternal abode on Earth, which is celebrated as the Durga Puja festival.
Dhakeshwari National Temple will host a one-hour long special programme at the beginning of Devi Paksha at 6:00 am today.
Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee general secretary Suvasish Kumar Biswas Sadhan said the Indian high commissioner in Dhaka Dinesh Trivedi is expected to attend the ceremony.
Til-tarpan offering seeking eternal peace of departed souls of ancestors will be held at 7:30 am while Mahalaya ghat installation and special prayers will be offered at 9:00 am on the premises of the national temple, he added.
Besides, Ramna Kali Mandir will also host a large scale Mahalaya celebration in the dawn on Saturday, said Mintu Basu, a joint secretary of the temple management committee.
Mahalaya marks the ending of Pitru Paksha (the dark fortnight dedicated to ancestors) and beginning of Devi Paksha (the divine fortnight).
The Hindus will remember and pay homage to their late ancestors by performing puja and offering robes to Brahmins.
On this day, Goddess Durga begins her journey from her home in Kailash to her paternal abode on Earth, which is celebrated as the Durga Puja festival.
Dhaka University Jagannath Hall Upashanalaya chief priest Sadhan Chakrabarty said Goddess Durga will arrive on a horse (Ghotak) and departs by a boat this year.
As Bijaya Dashami falls on Wednesday, 21 October, 2026, meaning she departs by a Nauka (Boat), which traditionally signifies abundant crops and rainfall (shasyashyamala vasundhara).
The most popular attraction of Mahalaya is chanting mantras from holy Sree Sree Chandi and singing devotional songs, highlighting the power and supremacy of Goddess Durga over all evil forces.
Sonorous recorded voice of legendary narrator and radio broadcaster Birendra Krishna Bhadra from Akashbani was once the main attraction of the recitation. Now similar programmes are aired from many broadcasting media.
Recorded version of Mahishasura Mardini (destruction of evil force Mohishasura) is customarily played at the predawn of Mahalaya day in every Bengali Hindu residences in Bangladesh and Indian state of West Bengal.
The countdown for Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the country's Hindu community will begin, with celebration of Mahalaya across the country.
Durga Puja will formally begin on 16 October with Maha Shashthi Puja to be followed by Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Nabami and will come to an end with immersion of idols on Bijaya Dashami on 21 October.