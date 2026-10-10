Mahalaya today

Mahalaya, an auspicious occasion that heralds the advent of Goddess Durga, will be celebrated today through different rituals by Hindu community members across the country.

Mahalaya marks the ending of Pitru Paksha (the dark fortnight dedicated to ancestors) and beginning of Devi Paksha (the divine fortnight).

On this day, Goddess Durga begins her journey from her home in Kailash to her paternal abode on Earth, which is celebrated as the Durga Puja festival.

Dhakeshwari National Temple will host a one-hour long special programme at the beginning of Devi Paksha at 6:00 am today.

Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee general secretary Suvasish Kumar Biswas Sadhan said the Indian high commissioner in Dhaka Dinesh Trivedi is expected to attend the ceremony.