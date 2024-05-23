Another website for freelancers with almost identical address

The ICT division took an initiative to provide ID cards to the freelancers in November 2020. For this a domain was taken from the Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) under the name, ‘https://freelancers.gov.bd/’.

The site was registered on behalf of iDEA project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC), an organisation of the ICT division, on 14 January in 2020. The project will expire on 13 January in 2028.

Though the website is owned by the government, Bangladesh Freelancing Development Society (BFDS) operates the site. BFDS said they developed the website as a “gift” to the BCC. The site was developed basically as a platform that would provide ID cards and formal recognition to the freelancers.

So far, 52,000 ID cards have been distributed from the platform though over 1.05 million freelancers are active in the country now.