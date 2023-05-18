IGP vows to foil attempts to destabilise the country

The inspector general of Bangladesh Police (IGP), Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, has said any conspiracy to destabilize the country must be stopped. The police have the necessary logistics, training, and strong morale to counter such plots, reports UNB.

He directed field-level police officers to carry out their duties with transparency and accountability and to provide services in line with the expectations of the people. He also instructed them to be prepared to face any future challenges to law and order.