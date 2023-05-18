IGP vows to foil attempts to destabilise the country

The inspector general of Bangladesh Police (IGP), Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, has said any conspiracy to destabilize the country must be stopped. The police have the necessary logistics, training, and strong morale to counter such plots, reports UNB.
He directed field-level police officers to carry out their duties with transparency and accountability and to provide services in line with the expectations of the people. He also instructed them to be prepared to face any future challenges to law and order.
He gave the directives during a two-day Police Headquarters quarterly conference held at the Bangladesh Police auditorium at Rajarbagh police lines in the capital on Thursday.
The IGP said the police would operate under the guidance of the election commission during elections.
“The police will take all necessary actions to maintain law and order in the country. We are prepared to thwart any attempts to worsen the law and order situation,” he said.
The IGP emphasised on taking measures to prevent anyone from disrupting the country's law and order through rumors. He stressed the importance of enhancing cyber monitoring to counter the spread of rumors.
Furthermore, the IGP highlighted the importance of ensuring the welfare of the police force. He said discipline should never be compromised while taking care of their welfare of the force.
He also declared that the force would not tolerate corruption, involvement with drugs, or any moral lapses among its personnel.
The IGP called upon field-level police officers to discharge their duties maintaining good relations with other services and upholding the honor and dignity of the police force.
The conference was attended by senior officers from the Police Headquarters and heads of various police units.