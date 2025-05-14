Zubaida Rahman appeals against graft case conviction, gets bail
The High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman’s wife Zubaida Rahman, as she filed an appeal against her three-year jail sentence given by the lower court concerned.
A High Court division bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman passed the order, allowing Zubaida Rahman bail till the disposal of the appeal matter.
The court gave the order after accepting Dr Zubaida Rahman’s appeal petition for hearing.
The High Court also sought documents of the case from the lower court concerned and stayed Zubaida’s fine.
Senior advocate SM Shahjahan, Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Barrister Kaiser Kamal today argued for Zubaida Rahman, while senior advocate Asif Hassan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The High Court on 13 May condoned Zubaida Rahman for her 578 days of delay in filing the appeal against the lower court conviction and three-year jail sentence in the graft case.
The ACC filed the case with the city’s Kafrul Police Station against three, including Tarique Rahman and Zubaida Rahman, for amassing illegal wealth and concealing information about the properties.
On 2 August 2023, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman sentenced Tarique Rahman to nine years and Zubaida Rahman to three years in prison in the case.
However, the Ministry of Home Affairs suspended Zubaida Rahman’s sentence for one year on 22 September 2024.