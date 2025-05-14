Zubaida Rahman appeals against graft case conviction, gets bail

The High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman’s wife Zubaida Rahman, as she filed an appeal against her three-year jail sentence given by the lower court concerned.

A High Court division bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman passed the order, allowing Zubaida Rahman bail till the disposal of the appeal matter.

The court gave the order after accepting Dr Zubaida Rahman’s appeal petition for hearing.