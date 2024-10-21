Journalist Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey appointed as ambassador

The government on Monday appointed journalist Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey as an ambassador to a Bangladesh mission abroad with the rank of senior secretary for a tenure of three years.

The public administration ministry issued a notification regarding his appointment, which will require Ansarey to sever all ties with any profession, business, or government and semi-government organizations for the duration of his term, starting from the day of his joining.

However, the specific country where Ansarey will serve as ambassador is yet to be decided.

The foreign ministry is expected to issue a separate order soon detailing his posting.