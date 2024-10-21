Journalist Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey appointed as ambassador
The government on Monday appointed journalist Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey as an ambassador to a Bangladesh mission abroad with the rank of senior secretary for a tenure of three years.
The public administration ministry issued a notification regarding his appointment, which will require Ansarey to sever all ties with any profession, business, or government and semi-government organizations for the duration of his term, starting from the day of his joining.
However, the specific country where Ansarey will serve as ambassador is yet to be decided.
The foreign ministry is expected to issue a separate order soon detailing his posting.
Ansarey, a Washington D.C.-based Bangladeshi journalist, returned home on 12 September after nearly a decade in exile in the United States.
He gained reputation for his work as a correspondent at U.S. Department of State press briefings.
He is currently the executive Editor of South Asia Perspectives, a foreign policy magazine based in Washington, and also serving as Editor and White House Correspondent for JustNewsBD.
He also covers the UN, U.S. State Department, and Pentagon, and serves as executive director to the non-profit organization Right to Freedom (R2F).
Ansarey is also a permanent correspondent at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
Previously, Ansarey worked as Assistant Press Secretary to former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia from 2001 to 2006.