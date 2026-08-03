Sheikh Hasina’s political statements should be prevented, PM’s adviser tells Indian high commissioner

Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir has sought the Indian government's cooperation to ensure that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as well as any member of the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, is not allowed to use Indian territory to make political statements.

He warned that such activities could undermine the positive progress in bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India.

The remarks were made on Monday afternoon during a courtesy meeting with Dinesh Trivedi, India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting took place at the Prime Minister's Office in Tejgaon.

The statement said the two sides discussed various aspects of Bangladesh-India bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest. They expressed optimism about further strengthening and advancing ties based on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests.