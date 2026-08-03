Sheikh Hasina’s political statements should be prevented, PM’s adviser tells Indian high commissioner
Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir has sought the Indian government's cooperation to ensure that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as well as any member of the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, is not allowed to use Indian territory to make political statements.
He warned that such activities could undermine the positive progress in bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India.
The remarks were made on Monday afternoon during a courtesy meeting with Dinesh Trivedi, India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh.
According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting took place at the Prime Minister's Office in Tejgaon.
The statement said the two sides discussed various aspects of Bangladesh-India bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest. They expressed optimism about further strengthening and advancing ties based on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests.
According to the press release, reports circulating on social media that the fugitive Sheikh Hasina may deliver a public address on 5 August were also discussed during the meeting.
The statement said, "In this regard, the foreign affairs adviser informed the high commissioner that Bangladesh expects India's cooperation in ensuring that fugitive Sheikh Hasina, or any individual associated with a banned organisation, is not allowed to use Indian territory to make political statements or engage in activities aimed at creating instability within Bangladesh."
He noted that such actions could negatively affect the positive momentum in bilateral relations.
According to the statement, the Indian High Commissioner assured the adviser that the matter would be given due consideration, that the necessary inquiries would be made, and that India would remain attentive to the issue.
The statement added that both sides emphasised the importance of maintaining regular dialogue and constructive engagement, expressing confidence that long-term and sustainable solutions to all issues could be achieved through mutual trust and continued discussions.