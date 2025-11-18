Teachers of Dhaka’s 7 colleges begin 3-day work abstention

Teachers of the seven large colleges in Dhaka have begun a three-day work abstention, resulting in the suspension of classes. However, ongoing examinations under Dhaka University have been kept outside the purview of the programme.

According to the teachers, the recent notice issued regarding the starting of admissions and classes under the proposed Dhaka Central University is not legally valid.

Citing the confusion and complications created by the notice, they began a full-day work abstention from today, Tuesday, which will continue until 20 November.