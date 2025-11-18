Teachers of Dhaka’s 7 colleges begin 3-day work abstention
Teachers of the seven large colleges in Dhaka have begun a three-day work abstention, resulting in the suspension of classes. However, ongoing examinations under Dhaka University have been kept outside the purview of the programme.
According to the teachers, the recent notice issued regarding the starting of admissions and classes under the proposed Dhaka Central University is not legally valid.
Citing the confusion and complications created by the notice, they began a full-day work abstention from today, Tuesday, which will continue until 20 November.
At around 10:45 am today, a visit to Dhaka College, one of the seven colleges, revealed a few students wandering around the campus. Two higher secondary students said they were unaware that classes would not be held. One mentioned that although morning attendance had been taken, no classes followed.
Many students who marked attendance in the morning later left. A significant number of teachers were seen sitting in the college auditorium. Several of them confirmed that the work abstention was in effect.
Earlier, on Monday, teachers stated in a press release that the interim administrator of the proposed Dhaka Central University (currently in the process of formation) or its equivalent issued a notice on 16 November.
The notice instructed that the confirmation process for students admitted to the undergraduate programme for the 2024–25 academic year must be completed between 17 and 20 November, and classes must begin by 23 November.
But teachers argue that issuing such a notice may create legal complications as the university’s ordinance is yet to be finalised.
They pointed out that as officers of the BCS general education cadre, they are statutorily appointed as teachers of government colleges. Therefore, they cannot participate in the confirmation and class-initiation processes of a proposed university that does not yet have a formalised legal structure.
They emphasised the need to resolve the crisis promptly by issuing the ordinance for the proposed university while preserving the independent structure of the seven colleges.
A longstanding crisis has surrounded these seven colleges. In 2017, they were brought under Dhaka University from the National University without adequate preparation.
The government colleges are: Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Begum Badrunnesa Mohila College, Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul College, Government Bangla College, and Titumir College.
Of these, only Eden and Titumir currently offer graduate and postgraduate programmes exclusively, while the remaining five also run higher secondary programmes.
Earlier in January this year, the authorities announced that the seven colleges would once again be separated from Dhaka University. But the decision to withdraw affiliation before finalising the new university further complicated the situation. At present, operations of the seven colleges are being run under an interim arrangement, with the principal of Dhaka College serving as administrator.
The government’s plan to merge the colleges into a new university has triggered differing views among teachers and students regarding the proposed structure.
The crisis has persisted as new issues continue to emerge. The teachers, who earlier held human chains and other programmes opposing the proposed structure, have now resorted to a continuous three-day work abstention.