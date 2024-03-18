People panic as mortar explosions in Myanmar rock Teknaf border
After intermittent sound of gunshots came from Myanmar’s Rakhaine state for the last three days, mortar shells were also fired in Myanmar on Sunday night.
Some villages in Teknaf near the border shook as 21 mortar shells exploded between 9:25pm and 9:58pm on Sunday night. The shells exploded at Nakpura area near Maungdaw township in Myanmar.
However, no sound of explosion was heard till 10:00am on Monday.
Across the border from Nakpura area is Rakhaine Palli Chowdhurypara and Fuler Deil villages under Hnila union parishad in Teknaf.
Hnila UP chairman Rashed Mohammad Ali said the explosions of 21 mortar shells within just 33 minutes created fear among the people in Bangladesh.
He said Myanmar’s armed group Arakan Army has been fighting with the country’s army for around one and half months. Incessant fighting has severely affected internal communication of Maungdaw township.
The UP chairman said no incident of firing took place near Maungdaw during daytime in the last six days but intermittent gunshots were heard in several villages at night. Now, firing of 21 mortar shells have left Bangladeshis living near the border worried.
Several sources in the border area said, the Arakan Army besieged and attacked the BGP (Border Guard Police) sector at Nakpura area last evening. The BGP members also retaliated. It is assumed that the army fired the mortar shells targeting the Arakan Army.
Teknaf pourashava’s panel mayor Mujibur Rahman said at least 13 villages under Teknaf were shaken by the explosions.
Teknaf 2 BGB Battalion’s captain lieutenant colonel Md Mohiuddin Ahmed said the situation in Rakhine is being closely monitored. BGB’s patrol in Naf River and other border areas has been intensified to thwart any infiltration.