People panic as mortar explosions in Myanmar rock Teknaf border

After intermittent sound of gunshots came from Myanmar’s Rakhaine state for the last three days, mortar shells were also fired in Myanmar on Sunday night.

Some villages in Teknaf near the border shook as 21 mortar shells exploded between 9:25pm and 9:58pm on Sunday night. The shells exploded at Nakpura area near Maungdaw township in Myanmar.

However, no sound of explosion was heard till 10:00am on Monday.

Across the border from Nakpura area is Rakhaine Palli Chowdhurypara and Fuler Deil villages under Hnila union parishad in Teknaf.

Hnila UP chairman Rashed Mohammad Ali said the explosions of 21 mortar shells within just 33 minutes created fear among the people in Bangladesh.