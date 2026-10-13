2 WhatsApp groups: What’s behind Debashish, Gulshan Ara’s arrests?

Following the arrest of two retired military officers, police have alleged that they used two WhatsApp groups to raise funds and circulate provocative content. They have also been accused of using platforms for retired military officers to maintain contact with Awami League leaders.

Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Bijoy Debashish Narayan Paul, 47, and Lieutenant (retired) Kazi Gulshan Ara, 43, were arrested on allegations of conspiring to destabilise the country through these activities. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB) arrested them during raids in the capital’s Pallabi and Banani DOHS areas late on Sunday night.

Officers involved in the operation, and a review of the first information report (FIR) and the police remand application submitted to the court, point to several allegations behind the arrests. These primarily concern anti-government propaganda, financing, political contacts and organised activities.

On Monday afternoon, police produced the two officers before a court and sought seven days’ remand. The remand application repeated similar allegations against them. After hearing both sides, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Didarul Alam granted four days’ remand.