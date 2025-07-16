TIB slams questionable procurement process of July memorial museum

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has expressed deep concern over the decision to spend nearly Tk 1.11 billion through direct procurement for the construction and renovation work at Ganabhaban, the former Prime Minister’s official residence, for the purpose of establishing the “July Uprising Memorial Museum.”

The organisation stated that the manner in which existing laws and regulations have been bypassed under the justification of direct procurement for spending public funds is not consistent with the interim government's commitment to transparency and accountability in state affairs, says a press release issued today, Wednesday.

According to media reports, the construction and renovation work required to complete the transformation of the museum by 5 August will be carried out through the direct purchase method, meaning no tender will be invited.

The Advisory Council Committee on Economic Affairs gave its approval in principle for this on Tuesday at a meeting held at the Secretariat.

Describing the procurement process without tender as questionable, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said, “The commendable initiative to transform the former Prime Minister’s residence—Ganabhaban—into the ‘July Uprising Memorial Museum,’ meant to commemorate the uprising, honour the martyrs, and portray the oppression by the then Awami League government, is now at risk of being undermined."