Somalian pirates take control of Bangladeshi ship, crews ‘fine’

Upon receiving the message, the worried merchant marine officers immediately contacted the officials of Kabir Group, the owner of the ship. The Kabir Group officials communicated with the crews of the ship. They informed the officials that the crews have been confined at a cabin and the pirates have taken control of the ship.

Asifur Rahman, a crew member of the ship, wrote in a Facebook post around 7:00 pm, “We have been attacked by Somali pirates. We all are fine and safe. Keep us in your prayers.”

She also shared a video that shows the pirates boarding the ship.