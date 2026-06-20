Bangladesh renews call for Rohingya repatriation at UN

Bangladesh has renewed its call for the early repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar, saying the displaced people want to return to their homeland and that the prolonged crisis continues to impose heavy burdens on Bangladesh.

Speaking at a UN briefing by the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Myanmar yesterday, Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury said the Rohingya crisis originated in Myanmar and its durable solution must also be found there, according to a message received in Dhaka today, Saturday morning.