World Refugee Day: No silver lining for Rohingyas

A once lonely road leading to the frontier town of Teknaf marked the end of the world’s most densely populated nation. Teknaf is often used to connote the end of Bangladesh, across which lies the unfamiliar hills and valleys of another world. For a land bursting to the seams with people, Teknaf seemed a desolate strip of land.

Not anymore.

No eagle’s eye is needed to notice the tens of thousands of makeshift huts dotting the once green hills. The former homes to teeming herds of deer and wild elephants are now the site of the world’s biggest refugee camp. Its inhabitants are Rohingya Muslim refugees from neighbouring Myanmar, a community that has earned the unenviable label of the world’s most persecuted people.

When the Rohingyas fled through the jungles, hills and rivers, the Myanmar security forces were not the only ones on the hunt. Islamophobia, long prevalent in Rakhine state meant that almost every local Rakhine Buddhist joined the hunt, tracking down dark skinned Muslims irrespective of age and gender, with many infants taken from their mother’s wombs and thrown into fire. Pursued not only by a trained military but much of the local population familiar with the locality, the minority Rohingyas had little alternative but to cross the international border for survival.