Rohingya crisis grows more complicated

Eight years ago today, the Rohingya exodus into Bangladesh began as they fled genocide in Rakhine. Since then, they have not been repatriated. Although repatriation dates were finalised twice, it never materialised. Instead, over the past one and a half years, an additional 124,000 Rohingya have entered Bangladesh.

The power equation in Rakhine, their homeland, has shifted. At the same time, regional and global dynamics have caused the Rohingya issue to lose international attention.

Meanwhile, some Rohingya have involved in crimes. Many fall prey to human traffickers. Murders and rapes occur one after another. Cases of kidnapping for ransom and robbery are on the rise. Drugs and illegal arms are spreading.

Humanitarian aid is also declining, as international assistance has dropped. Many schools for children have shut down. Overall, frustration is deepening among the Rohingya.