Army chief attends artillery commanders’ conference in Ctg

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Monday attended the 43rd Annual Commanders’ Conference 2024 of the Regiment of Artillery at the Artillery Center and School (AC&S) at Halishahar in Chattogram as the chief guest.

He also laid the foundation stone of the 500-bed Chattogram Army Medical College Hospital at Khillapara, adjacent to the Bhatiari-Hathazari Link Road, said a release of Inter-Services Public Relations this afternoon.

On his arrival at the porgramme venue, the army chief was welcomed by the General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Army Training and Doctrine Command, GOC of 24 Infantry Division and Chattogram Area Commander and Commandant of the Artillery Center and School.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, the chief of army staff mentioned the glorious history of the Artillery Regiment and its contribution to the country and its people.