Metro rail or monorail: Which is more practical?

During the Bangladesh Awami League government’s tenure, metro rail was added to Dhaka’s public transport system. If the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) comes to power, party chairman Tarique Rahman has said a monorail system would be introduced alongside the metro rail.

Earlier, in June, the Chattogram City Corporation also announced plans to introduce a monorail in Chattogram. Discussions are also underway about the possibility of building a monorail in Narayanganj.

With World Bank assistance, the government formulated a 20-year Strategic Transport Plan (STP) for Dhaka in 2005. Later, with Japanese funding, the STP was revised in 2014 and turned into the Revised Strategic Transport Plan (RSTP).

Based on this plan, the previous Awami League government undertook various projects to improve Dhaka’s public transport system.

Even during the formulation of the STP, some experts had suggested introducing a monorail in Dhaka. However, the STP ultimately recommended elevated expressways, metro rail, and dedicated bus lanes (BRT).

Based on these recommendations, plans were made to construct six metro rail lines in Dhaka, one of which, stretching from Uttara to Motijheel, is already operational.