Warnings ignored: More than 500 websites at risk

A new security vulnerability has been identified in PHP, putting more than 500 websites in Bangladesh at risk. These include websites operated by both government and private organisations. The government’s cyber security agency, BGD e-Gov CIRT, has issued a warning about the new vulnerability.

According to sources at the agency, more than 500 websites and apps are running older versions of PHP. Despite being warned, the operators have not updated their software. This has raised fresh concerns about the security of the country’s digital services.

PHP stands for “Hypertext Preprocessor”. It is a programming language that works in the background, or on the back end, of websites. A recent BBC report, citing cyber security firm Wiz, said PHP is used to run 70 per cent of websites worldwide.