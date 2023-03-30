Power and gas tariffs frozen until fuel prices stabilize, says Tawfiq Elahi

Prime minister’s energy advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury has said though the prices of petroleum and gas are declining in the international market, the government would not go for downward adjustment in power and gas tariffs until a stable situation is created.
He made the remarks while unveiling a publication, titled as Empowering Bangladesh by Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB), at DPDC conference room in Biduyt Bhaban in the city on Thursday, reports UNB.
“It’s not clear how long such a declining trend in fuel prices will continue. But if a stable situation comes only then the government would think of downward adjustment,” he told reporters.
He, however, said the government has been overcoming the dollar crisis as export earnings and inflow of remittances are increasing.
“The inflow of remittances shows a positive trend while exports are rising,” he added.
With FERB president Shamim Jahangir in the chair, the function was also addressed by Power Cell director Mohammad Hossain, Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited’s managing director Bikash Dewan and Dhaka Electric Supply Company limited’ managing director Kausar Ameer Ali while FERB executive director Rishan Nasrullah conducted the event.
Responding to a question Tawfiq Elahi said the government has set up a huge number of power generation plants from an advance thinking of serving the future load in the industrial sector.
“We set up the power plants keeping in mind that some 100 economic zones are being established across the country. They will create a huge demand in power supply,” he added.
The PM’s Energy Advisor said that the government would not allow open-cut coal mining in order to protect the underground aquifer and also the top soil of the fertile lands that yield huge crops in the country.