Power and gas tariffs frozen until fuel prices stabilize, says Tawfiq Elahi

Prime minister’s energy advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury has said though the prices of petroleum and gas are declining in the international market, the government would not go for downward adjustment in power and gas tariffs until a stable situation is created.

He made the remarks while unveiling a publication, titled as Empowering Bangladesh by Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB), at DPDC conference room in Biduyt Bhaban in the city on Thursday, reports UNB.

“It’s not clear how long such a declining trend in fuel prices will continue. But if a stable situation comes only then the government would think of downward adjustment,” he told reporters.