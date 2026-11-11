India wants action against Chinese vloggers filming in Dhaka

It is essential to take action against Chinese vloggers using Bangladeshi territory to malign India's image, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question at a media briefing in New Delhi yesterday, he said filming in Dhaka, creating reels, and passing them off as locations in India is condemnable and unfortunate.

Several questions were raised at the briefing, referring to a Prothom Alo report on the issue. Journalists said more than a hundred Chinese vloggers are continuously making reels at different locations across Dhaka and presenting the places as parts of India.

Stating that the videos are also being livestreamed on various Chinese social media platforms, with each location identified as being in New Delhi, the journalists asked for India's position on the matter.