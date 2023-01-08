Bangladeshi ambassadors directed to remain alert about more sanctions

The United States in 2021 imposed sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and seven of its current-former officials on charges of gross violation of human rights.

The government thinks such sanctions might be imposed in the coming days and urged the Bangladesh missions abroad to remain alert to this end.

The government has directed the envoys to take necessary steps to prevent any unilateral sanctions by the countries they are appointed to. The issue of sanction is one of the seven priorities set by the government for the ambassadors.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen on 31 December sent letters to the ambassadors in this end setting seven priorities.