Bangladeshi ambassadors directed to remain alert about more sanctions

A day later, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen held a virtual meeting with all Bangladeshi ambassadors.
The Bangladeshi ambassadors in Western countries have been asked to put up extra efforts ahead of the next general election. But names of no countries were mentioned
Several ambassadors told this correspondent that the secretary’s letter and the minister’s virtual meeting are interconnected. The Bangladeshi ambassadors in Western countries have been asked to put up extra efforts ahead of the next general election. But names of no countries were mentioned.
The foreign secretary’s letter directed the mission chiefs to strengthen the relations with the governments of the countries.
The existing global and international political situation demand more efforts by the foreign missions, the letter added.
The letter said there are enough reasons to believe that more sanctions might be imposed on government agencies-individuals in order to undermine the government and its bodies. The missions are asked to remain on highest alert to prevent such sanctions.
Some Bangladeshi diplomats working in and outside the country on condition of anonymity told this correspondent that the US sanction has put the government in an uncomfortable situation. There is a speculation of new sanctions.
Moreover, Washington recently expressed grave concern over the safety of US ambassador Peter Haas. This has created fresh unease in the government.
Against this backdrop, government on 1 January held a coordination meeting with foreign minister in the chair. Law minister Anisul Huq and home minister Asaduzzaman Khan also attended the meeting.
The meeting discussed that all government wings should sing the same tune on Bangladesh’s relations with the US.