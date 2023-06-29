President Shahabuddin urges the haves to stand by the have-nots

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has called upon the country’s affluent people to come forward to stand by the poor and underprivileged people of the society to make Eid occasion joyful.
“The joy of Eid should be shared with relatives and neighbours . . . Let us forget hatred and spread the joy of Eid among all,” he said in a televised speech to greet the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the second greatest religious festival of the Muslims.
The Head of the State, now on a 10-day visit to Saudi Arabia to perform hajj, also greeted the people of the country on the occasion.
He said all Muslims of the world, including the people of Bangladesh, should forget all the sorrows, get rid of hatred and sacrifice the beast of the mind.
“Sacrifice (qurbani) teaches us loyalty and sacrifice along with unbridled joy. It brings out the spirit of self-sacrifice and selfless love in people,” the president noted.
He said global inflation is on the rise due to the impact of the coronavirus epidemic and war-conflicts in various places.
As a result, low-income people around the world are living under various obstacles, President Shahabuddin also mentioned.
The holy Eid-ul-Azha will bring endless happiness and joy to all, the president hoped.