President Shahabuddin urges the haves to stand by the have-nots

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has called upon the country’s affluent people to come forward to stand by the poor and underprivileged people of the society to make Eid occasion joyful.

“The joy of Eid should be shared with relatives and neighbours . . . Let us forget hatred and spread the joy of Eid among all,” he said in a televised speech to greet the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the second greatest religious festival of the Muslims.