Joint statement: Three years of Russian aggression on Ukraine

Three years ago, on 24 February 2022, Russia launched an unprovoked full-scale invasion against its neighbour, the independent and sovereign state of Ukraine. Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s military and civil infrastructure continue unabated.

Russia has gone as far as illegally annexing parts of Ukraine’s territory, and threatens to end Ukraine’s existence as a sovereign State, stated a jooint statement from the Embassies and High Commissions in Dhaka of Canada, Denmark, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands and United Kingdom.

This constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and the founding principles of the United Nations and a serious threat to the international order based on the rule of law which Russia, as a permanent member of the United Nations’ Security Council, has a particular moral responsibility to uphold.

Russia’s reported violations of international law are blatant and manifold: Putin's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine is not only an attack on the basic principles of the international order, including the peaceful co-existence, independence and sovereignty of all States. It also has serious negative consequences on the lives of millions of people worldwide, including in Bangladesh, notably through its effect on food, energy and fertiliser prices.