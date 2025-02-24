Joint statement: Three years of Russian aggression on Ukraine
Joint Statement by the Embassies and High Commissions in Dhaka of Canada, Denmark, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands and United Kingdom
Three years ago, on 24 February 2022, Russia launched an unprovoked full-scale invasion against its neighbour, the independent and sovereign state of Ukraine. Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s military and civil infrastructure continue unabated.
Russia has gone as far as illegally annexing parts of Ukraine’s territory, and threatens to end Ukraine’s existence as a sovereign State, stated a jooint statement from the Embassies and High Commissions in Dhaka of Canada, Denmark, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands and United Kingdom.
This constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and the founding principles of the United Nations and a serious threat to the international order based on the rule of law which Russia, as a permanent member of the United Nations’ Security Council, has a particular moral responsibility to uphold.
Russia’s reported violations of international law are blatant and manifold: Putin's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine is not only an attack on the basic principles of the international order, including the peaceful co-existence, independence and sovereignty of all States. It also has serious negative consequences on the lives of millions of people worldwide, including in Bangladesh, notably through its effect on food, energy and fertiliser prices.
Global food security is impacted by Russian attacks on commercial shipping and civilian port infrastructure in the Black Sea which also undermine international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and put maritime safety and security at risk.
The brutal missile strikes against Ukraine’s cities and critical civilian infrastructure are imposing an atrocious toll on the civilian population: Since 24 February 2022, over 12.456 civilians have been killed and over 28.382 injured. Healthcare facilities have not been spared, with over 1.786 ruthless attacks taking place, killing hundreds of healthcare workers. Repeated war crimes committed against civilians show Russia’s absolute contempt for human life, as protected by international humanitarian law and human rights.
Countless violations of international humanitarian law and human rights, as well as countless war crimes and crimes against humanity by the Russian authorities have been reported by the UN. This includes executions of prisoners of war as well as systematic torture and rape. One of the most despicable crimes committed by Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine is the unlawful deportation and forcible transfer of children.
The Government of Ukraine estimates that almost 20,000 Ukrainian children have been deported by Russian authorities. Many of them have been separated from their families and given up for adoption – at the same time Russian citizenship has been forcefully imposed on countless Ukrainian children.
Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified full-scale invasion of Ukraine threatens global security, by internationalising the war through involvement of DPRK and Iran, and irresponsible nuclear sabre rattling. Threats to use nuclear weapons, let alone any use of nuclear weapons by Russia in the context of its war of aggression against Ukraine, are absolutely intolerable.
The deployment of North Korean troops to Russia and their use on the battlefield against Ukraine is equally concerning, as it marks a dangerous escalation of the conflict, with serious consequences for European and IndoPacific security, affecting also Bangladesh’s interests.
In the face of Russia's aggression, Ukrainians continue to defend themselves with bravery, courage and determination. Ukraine’s right to self-defence against the Russian aggression is enshrined in the UN Charter. Ukraine is determined to remain a sovereign nation and to defend democracy and freedom, common values our countries cherish, together with Bangladesh.
Our support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence remains unwavering. We will stand firm against Russia’s war of aggression. We are committed to supporting a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law. Russia can end the war by withdrawing its troops from Ukraine’s territory at any time.
On this third anniversary of Russia’s brutal aggression, every country committed to the principles of the UN Charter should stand up in defence of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We therefore encourage Bangladesh to co-sponsor and support the resolution on ‘Advancing a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine’ submitted to the UN General Assembly.
If Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, other countries may feel emboldened to use force for territorial gains: this is no one’s interest. Russia’s neo-colonial, imperialist war against a sovereign member of the international community must not pay off. Putin must not succeed.