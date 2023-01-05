Air chief briefs contingent members to be deployed in Mali

The chief of air staff advised them to discharge their duties with discipline, honesty, professionalism and sincerity to bring a good reputation for BAF as well as for the country, said the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate.
The chief of air staff also advised them to brighten the country's image by performing their duty cordially through respect, compassion and care for all irrespective of religion.
He also urged everyone to set an unprecedented example abroad by following various regulations of the UN.
One hundred and ten of one contingent (Airfield Services and Management Unit) will go to Mali where BAF deployed necessary airfield and ground support equipment.