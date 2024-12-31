Call to announce ‘July proclamation’ within 15 Jan

The leadership of Students Against Discrimination and Jatiya Nagorik Committee (National Citizen Committee) demanded the ‘July proclamation’ be announced within 15 January.

They made the call at a rally at the Central Shaeed Minar in the capital on Tuesday.

Leaders of Students Against Discrimination was set to unveil the ‘Proclamation of July revolution’ at the Tuesday’s rally, but the government said yesterday, Monday that they would announce the ‘Proclamation of July revolution’ soon.