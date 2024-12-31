Shaeed Minar rally
Call to announce ‘July proclamation’ within 15 Jan
The leadership of Students Against Discrimination and Jatiya Nagorik Committee (National Citizen Committee) demanded the ‘July proclamation’ be announced within 15 January.
They made the call at a rally at the Central Shaeed Minar in the capital on Tuesday.
Leaders of Students Against Discrimination was set to unveil the ‘Proclamation of July revolution’ at the Tuesday’s rally, but the government said yesterday, Monday that they would announce the ‘Proclamation of July revolution’ soon.
After that, student leaders renamed today’s event as March for Unity where leaders and activists of Students Against Discrimination and Jatiya Nagorik Committee from across the country gathered at the Sheed Minar.
Addressing the event, Students Against Discrimination coordinator Hasnat Abdullah said, “To date, we had no proclamation of July revolution. So, declare our proclamation of July revolution within 15 January.”
He told the leaders and activists present at the event to go door to door till 15 January and hear what the people want to say.
“Our struggle against Awami League and Mujibism who built such a fascist state will continue. We will meet you again on 15 January with the proclamation.”
Jatiya Nagorik Committee member secretary Akhter Hossain said when the Students Against Discrimination announced gatherings on streets for the July proclamation the government then moved to unveil the proclamation taking all political parties together.
He said this decision of the government is a major victory of the Students Against Discrimination. “We demand the Proclamation of July is announced immediately within 15 January.”