Officers of 25 cadres hold nationwide work abstention, sit-in at DSHE  

The Inter-Cadre Discrimination Resolution Parishad, an organisation of 25 cadres of BCS, is holding a full-day work abstention programme across the country today, Sunday, to protest discriminatory suspensions by admin cadre officers and other longstanding discriminations.

As part of the programme, the officers wore black badges and took positions in front of their own offices. The general education cadre has the highest number of officers in civil service, and Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) oversees their issues.

Around 11:00 am, the education cadre officers took positions on the DSHE premises, along with DSHE director general Muhammad Azad Khan. He told the reporters that they are holding the full-day work-abstention programme to address some issues of 25 cadre services. The education cadre joined the programme to express solidarity with other cadre officials.