Awami League central office in Dhaka set on fire

The central office of the banned Awami League in the capital was set on fire this afternoon. The incident occurred around 1:00 pm on Thursday.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of about 10 to 15 people gathered wood, paper cartons, and other materials on the fourth floor of the building and set them ablaze. When the flames subsided, the same group reignited the fire. As of 1:15 pm, this situation remained same.

After the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August, the same building had been set on fire.