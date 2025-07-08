Youth want reforms in education-health, concerned over ‘mob’, law and order

In the survey, youth were asked how the government is performing in 13 different areas.

Findings showed that in three areas, 50 per cent or more youth mentioned the government as successful. Those areas are: protecting freedom of expression – 56 per cent, maintaining social harmony – 53 per cent, and bringing stability to the economy – 51 per cent.

A larger number of youth identified the government as failing in controlling political violence (40 per cent), ensuring women’s safety (39 per cent), and creating employment opportunities (38 per cent), controlling corruption in the health sector (38 per cent), and maintaining law and order (35 per cent).

However, a large portion of respondents had no opinion on the questions of success or failure.

Less than 40 per cent of respondents marked the government as successful in sectors like the investment climate, transparency and accountability in bureaucracy, inclusion of marginalised groups and democratic institutions.

In response to a question in the survey, 77 per cent of youth said they would vote in the upcoming election.

Regarding whether the next election will be free and fair, the degree of optimism varied.

A total of 41 per cent were moderately optimistic, 28 per cent were very optimistic, 12 per cent were fully optimistic 13 per cent were somewhat optimistic and 6 per cent were not at all optimistic.

In response of the question as to which party would get what percentage of votes, 38.76 per cent responded in favor of BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party), 21.45 per cent for Jamaat-e-Islami, 15.84 backed National Citizen Party (NCP), 15.84 per cent said currently banned Awami League (if allowed to contest), 4.59 said other Islamic parties outside of Jamaat, and 3.77 favoured Jatiya Party.

Selim Raihan said these opinions reflect only the views of the selected youth surveyed. These should not be considered as representing the views of the entire population or people of other age groups. Especially in sensitive matters like politics, it would be inappropriate to do so.