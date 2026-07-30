How David Emon became a criminal

David Emon rose to prominence in Chattogram’s criminal underworld within a short period. His name has repeatedly surfaced in connection with allegations of demanding millions of taka in extortion from businesspeople, expatriates and owners of various establishments through calls made from foreign phone numbers, as well as a string of murders, illegal firearms offences and other criminal activities.

In just a few years, 15 criminal cases have been filed against Mobarak Hossain, alias David Emon. Police say he is currently one of two individuals leading criminal operations in Chattogram on behalf of Sajjad Ali alias Boro Sajjad, a top-listed criminal who is absconding abroad. On Tuesday night, police arrested him near the Jashore border while he was allegedly attempting to flee to India.

Nazimul Haque, additional deputy inspector general of the Chattogram Range Police, told Prothom Alo, “The criminal Emon entered the country through the Jashore border four days ago. After learning about the police operation, he was trying to flee back to India. Police arrested him before he could do so.”

Nazimul Haque added, “Emon travels in and out of the country frequently. We have information that he possesses two passports, both Bangladeshi and foreign.”

Emon is a resident of Kanchannagar in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram. He is the eldest of four siblings—two brothers and two sisters. His father, Md Musa, had been an expatriate in Oman and died several years ago.