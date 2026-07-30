How David Emon became a criminal
David Emon rose to prominence in Chattogram’s criminal underworld within a short period. His name has repeatedly surfaced in connection with allegations of demanding millions of taka in extortion from businesspeople, expatriates and owners of various establishments through calls made from foreign phone numbers, as well as a string of murders, illegal firearms offences and other criminal activities.
In just a few years, 15 criminal cases have been filed against Mobarak Hossain, alias David Emon. Police say he is currently one of two individuals leading criminal operations in Chattogram on behalf of Sajjad Ali alias Boro Sajjad, a top-listed criminal who is absconding abroad. On Tuesday night, police arrested him near the Jashore border while he was allegedly attempting to flee to India.
Nazimul Haque, additional deputy inspector general of the Chattogram Range Police, told Prothom Alo, “The criminal Emon entered the country through the Jashore border four days ago. After learning about the police operation, he was trying to flee back to India. Police arrested him before he could do so.”
Nazimul Haque added, “Emon travels in and out of the country frequently. We have information that he possesses two passports, both Bangladeshi and foreign.”
Emon is a resident of Kanchannagar in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram. He is the eldest of four siblings—two brothers and two sisters. His father, Md Musa, had been an expatriate in Oman and died several years ago.
Emon travelled to Oman in 2022 and returned to Bangladesh about a year later. After the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024, he went into hiding and began operating from the Aturar Depot area under Bayezid Bostami Police Station in Chattogram city.
Local residents said Emon developed an interest in cricket while still in school. He used to cycle from Kanchannagar to Fatikchhari College ground for practice. Later, he stayed at his aunt’s house in the Oxygen area of Chattogram city and began regular cricket training. He played for Chattogram Brothers Academy and trained at the Kazir Dewri Stadium.
Aminul Haque, a former coach at Chattogram Brothers Academy, told Prothom Alo, “Emon was a very good cricketer. He was well known as a left-arm leg-spinner (Chinaman) and was also a capable batsman. Whenever national team players or foreign teams came to Chattogram, Emon bowled to them in the practice nets. He had great potential. But suddenly he disappeared from cricket. We have not seen him since 2020.”
Hannan Chowdhury, president of the Kanchannagar Union BNP and Emon’s neighbour, said, “Emon was a talented cricketer from childhood. He later moved to the city for training. Then I started seeing his name linked to various crimes. He could have brought recognition to Kanchannagar as a successful cricketer. Instead, the area has become known for criminal activity. It is unfortunate.”
Conversations with family members and relatives revealed that after passing his Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations from Rahmania High School in Chattogram city, Emon enrolled in college but did not sit for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations.
Following the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, he became fully involved in Chhatra League politics. During that period, he developed close ties with Abu Toyeb, former general secretary of Chattogram North District Chhatra League.
Emon travelled to Oman in 2022 and returned to Bangladesh about a year later. After the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024, he went into hiding and began operating from the Aturar Depot area under Bayezid Bostami Police Station in Chattogram city. There, he developed close links with top-listed criminal Sajjad Hossain, alias Chhoto Sajjad.
According to police, Emon’s active involvement in clashes over control of the scrap business in the Oxygen area after 5 August brought him to the attention of another fugitive top-listed criminal, Sajjad Ali, alias Boro Sajjad.
Accused in one murder case after another
According to police records, Emon has been named in 15 criminal cases, including the twin murder in the Bakalia area on 30 March 2025, the murder of criminal Dhakaiya Akbar at Patenga Sea Beach on 23 May the same year, a double murder in Hathazari, and the murder of Aftab in Chandgaon.
A photograph showing Emon holding one of the 15 to 20 firearms looted from police stations after 5 August also circulated widely on social media. Police say he is highly skilled in handling firearms. In the Bakalia double murder, he was allegedly responsible for arranging motorcycles and coordinating the assailants.
In January 2025, Emon was arrested in Cox’s Bazar in connection with a robbery case filed with Bayezid Police Station. However, he was released on bail just 22 days later. Police say his criminal activities expanded further after his release.
Fear on the other end of the phone
Police officials say Emon is currently one of two men leading criminal operations in Chattogram on behalf of fugitive top-listed criminal Sajjad Ali. The other is Mohammad Raihan.
Police claim that Boro Sajjad’s network includes at least 50 shooters and associates. Emon allegedly made most of the extortion calls to businesspeople, expatriates and various commercial establishments.
In January this year, he allegedly called Aziz Uddin, former general secretary of the Bayezid Bostami thana unit of the Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, and said, “Even if you have 50,000 police protecting you, I will come into your house and kill you. I killed your brother in front of 10,000 people.”
He has also been accused of demanding extortion by calling from foreign numbers and threatening victims with statements such as that they would be “shot so many times that their family members would not be able to count the bullets” or that their “entire body would be riddled with bullets like a beehive.”
On 13 July, Emon’s associates were accused of attacking the office of an internet service provider on Access Road in the Bakalia area of the city. Two days earlier, the owner of the company had reportedly received a call from a foreign number demanding Tk 20 million in extortion. Identifying himself as David Emon, the caller allegedly said, “If you want to continue doing business, you will pay Tk 20 million upfront. After that, you will pay Tk 1 million every month. From now on, we will be running the business.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone last Saturday, Emon was asked why he had chosen the path of crime. He replied, “Since childhood I wanted to become either a great cricketer or a rich man. I chose this path to become rich.”
Kazi Md Tarek Aziz, additional superintendent of police (Hathazari Circle), said Emon speaks to people over the phone in such a way that they become frightened very easily. He also said Emon is highly skilled in using firearms.