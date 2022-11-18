'Chayan Sahitya Prakashani' awards prominent personalities

The 20th anniversary of the ‘Chayan Sahitya Club’ and the 30th anniversary of the literary magazines ‘Chayan’ and ‘Dashdiganta’ have been celebrated this Friday.

On this occasion, a programme was organised in the afternoon at Kabi Sufia Kamal Auditorium of the National Museum, stated a press release.

And, ‘Chayan Sahitya Club Gold Medal-2022’ was handed over during the event.