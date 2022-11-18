'Chayan Sahitya Prakashani' awards prominent personalities

At the same time, a book titled ‘Kobitar Projapoti Nirey’ authored by Lily Haque and published from ‘Chayan Prakashan’ was unveiled alongside poetry readings and cultural activities.
The awardees are internationally renowned fashion icon Bibi Russell, renowned lyricist Ghulam Saroar, fiction writer Abu Saeed, and renowned writer and life time member of Bangla Academy Gulshan-e-Yasmeen.
AMS Arefin Siddique, president of National Museum Prayatna Parshad inaugurated the programme. Ekushey Padak winning renowned novelist Hasnat Abdul Hai was present there as the chief guest while prominent cultural personality Hamid was the Special guest.
Freedom fighter and executive vice chairman of the Microcredit Regulatory Authority Md Fasiullah and chairman of the festival committee, writer Selina Hossain were present as well.
The cultural night was brightened by prominent musical artists of Swadhin Bangla Betar, Bulbul Mahalanbeesh, Manowar Hossain Khan, and Anjuman Ara Bakul.
The programme was hosted by another well-known artist Wasim Haque while Md Nurul Haque was in overall management of the event. At one point, the event turned into a get-together.