'Creation of awareness will prevent child marriage'

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, planning minister MA Mannan said that the trend of child marriage that has traditionally existed should be changed. Now, the wealth level of the country has increased, the awareness has also been increased more than before.

There is a chance of achieving success if these attempts are combined and dealt at the national level. The government alone cannot deal with it. A concerted effort is needed. In that case, those who are in favor of child marriage should also be explained and kept in this initiative.

As many as three members of parliament spoke as honoured guests in the event. Among them, Jatiya Party MP Shamim Hayder Patwary proposed to raise the minimum age of marriage for girls from 18 to 21.

However, if you want to marry a girl after 18 years to 21 years, he proposed to take the permission of the court in a special provision. He said, if the time of conception of these girls may be deferred, the expenditure on maternal and child health will be reduced.