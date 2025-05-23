July Uprising
Army provides list of 626 people who took shelter in cantonments
The Bangladesh Army has clarified its position regarding the individuals who sought refuge in cantonments during the aftermath of the student-led uprising.
According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday, the primary objective of extending shelter to these individuals was to protect them from potential extrajudicial killings, based on humanitarian considerations.
The statement noted that most of those who took refuge in the cantonments left within a day or two, depending on how the situation evolved.
However, five individuals were later handed over to law enforcement agencies following legal procedures, based on existing allegations or cases against them.
According to the ISPR, after the collapse of the previous government during the July–August 2024 student-people’s uprising, the overall law and order situation deteriorated significantly due to the activities of certain disruptive groups.
This period saw widespread unrest, including attacks on government offices and police stations, violence against political leaders and activists, arson, mob justice, theft, and looting.
In such a volatile and fragile environment, widespread fear and insecurity took hold among the public. The press release stated that citizens from various sectors—including political figures—sought protection in cantonments across the country, including in Dhaka.
Given the urgency of the unfolding crisis, the army prioritised safeguarding the lives of those seeking refuge over verifying their identities. In total, 626 people were given shelter, including 24 political figures, 5 judges, 19 civil administration officials, 515 police personnel, Officials from various public universities, 12 individuals categorised as “miscellaneous”, 51 family members (wives and children).
The ISPR press release further stated that an official statement had already been issued on 18 August regarding those who had sought refuge in the cantonments. On the same day, a list of 193 individuals—excluding 432 general police members and one NSI official—was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The matter was considered settled at the time. The individuals and their family members who had taken shelter were provided temporary refuge from a humanitarian standpoint, with the aim of ensuring their safety and protecting their lives.
The statement read: “Given the prevailing security situation at that time, there was every possibility that the lives of the asylum seekers would be at risk.
Unfortunately, some vested interests are now deliberately spreading misleading information to tarnish the image of the Bangladesh Army and create a sense of division between the military and the public.
In this context, a complete list of 626 individuals—including 432 ordinary police members and one NSI officer—who took refuge inside various cantonments following the July–August mass uprising, is attached to this press release.”
The army reaffirmed its commitment to stand by the nation with professionalism, dedication, and trust, while safeguarding the sovereignty of the country.
According to the ISPR notification, the political figures who took shelter in the cantonments included Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Shamsul Haque Tuku, Shajahan Khan, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Sayedul Haque Sumon, Tanvir Hasan Saikat, Chhoto Monir, Iqbalur Rahim, Ragibul Hasan Ripu, AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen, MA Latif, Kazi Nabil Ahmed, Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Habibun Nahar, Ekramul Haque Titu, Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Abu Zahir, and others.