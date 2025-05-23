Army provides list of 626 people who took shelter in cantonments

The Bangladesh Army has clarified its position regarding the individuals who sought refuge in cantonments during the aftermath of the student-led uprising.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday, the primary objective of extending shelter to these individuals was to protect them from potential extrajudicial killings, based on humanitarian considerations.

The statement noted that most of those who took refuge in the cantonments left within a day or two, depending on how the situation evolved.

However, five individuals were later handed over to law enforcement agencies following legal procedures, based on existing allegations or cases against them.