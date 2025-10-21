MPO-listed teachers, staff announce return to classrooms

Earlier in the day, the ministry of finance sent a letter to the ministry of education confirming the decision to raise the house rent allowance.

Later, Education Adviser CR Abrar handed over a copy of the official order to the leaders of the protesting teachers.

After receiving the government order, Delawar Hossain Azizi, member secretary of the MPO-listed Teachers and Employees Nationalisation Forum, said at the Central Shaheed Minar, “We have decided to withdraw all our demonstrations and programmes from this moment. Tomorrow, we will return to our classrooms.”