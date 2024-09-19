Anisul, Salman put on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed former law minister Anisul Huq and former prime minister’s adviser Salman F Rahman on a 5-day remand each in a case filed with Kotwali police station.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Arifur Rahman passed the order when sub-inspector Md Rashidul Hasan, also investigation officer of the case, sought a 7-day remand for them.

The court rejected the bail petition of the defence lawyers.

On 13 September sub-inspector Md Sajib Mia of New Market police station filed the case with Kotwali police station.