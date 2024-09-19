Anisul, Salman put on 5-day remand
A Dhaka court on Thursday placed former law minister Anisul Huq and former prime minister’s adviser Salman F Rahman on a 5-day remand each in a case filed with Kotwali police station.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Arifur Rahman passed the order when sub-inspector Md Rashidul Hasan, also investigation officer of the case, sought a 7-day remand for them.
The court rejected the bail petition of the defence lawyers.
On 13 September sub-inspector Md Sajib Mia of New Market police station filed the case with Kotwali police station.
Anisul and Salman were arrested on 13 August while they were allegedly trying to flee via waterways from the Sadarghat area of the capital. They were remanded for a total of 25 days in three separate phases.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court sent them to jail showing them arrested in a new case on Wednesday morning.
According to the case details, acting on intelligence information from Bangladesh Bank revealing that the accused in a murder case were illegally holding various foreign currencies near the Number 2 Mosque at Sadarghat.
When police conducted a raid, the accused attempted to escape but were arrested. Some foreign currencies were seized from their possessopn.