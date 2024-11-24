Battery-run rickshaw drivers block various roads in Dhaka

Battery-run rickshaw drivers are staging protests by blocking roads in several areas of the capital, including Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Jatrabari, and in front of the National Press Club.

The protests are in response to a directive issued to stop or impose restrictions on the movement of battery-operated rickshaws within three days in Dhaka city.

Drivers reportedly blocked roads in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, and Jatrabari on Sunday morning.

Additionally, they were seen gathering in front of the National Press Club from various parts of the city, preparing for a rally by blocking the road.