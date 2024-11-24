Battery-run rickshaw drivers block various roads in Dhaka
Battery-run rickshaw drivers are staging protests by blocking roads in several areas of the capital, including Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Jatrabari, and in front of the National Press Club.
The protests are in response to a directive issued to stop or impose restrictions on the movement of battery-operated rickshaws within three days in Dhaka city.
Drivers reportedly blocked roads in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, and Jatrabari on Sunday morning.
Additionally, they were seen gathering in front of the National Press Club from various parts of the city, preparing for a rally by blocking the road.
Inspector (Investigation) Hafizur Rahman of Mohammadpur police station, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that battery-run rickshaw drivers began blocking roads at various locations, including the Beribadh intersection and Chad Udyan in Mohammadpur, starting around 9:30 am.
Assistant Commissioner Akhtaruzzaman of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Traffic Division in the Jatrabari area said that drivers had blocked the road at the Chourasta area of Jatrabari in the morning.
He explained that the road was blocked for nearly an hour, starting at 9:00 am, which caused significant traffic disruption. The road was cleared by 9:45 am, allowing traffic to resume.
Additionally, drivers in the Dhanmondi area blocked Satmasjid Road in the morning before heading to the National Press Club around 10:30 am.
The High Court on Tuesday ordered the authorities to either stop or impose restrictions on the movement of battery-run rickshaws within three days in Dhaka city.
The order was issued by a bench of justice Fatema Najib and justice Shikdar Mahmudur Razi, following the preliminary hearing of a writ petition.
In protest of this order, rickshaw drivers blocked roads and railways in the capital's Mohakhali area on Thursday. They also staged protests by blocking roads in Mirpur, Malibagh, Mohammadpur, Gabtali, Agargaon, Nakhalpara, Rampura, Khilgaon, and other areas.
On Friday, drivers in Dhaka's Jurain area blocked both roads and railways, leading to clashes with the police.