‘Alo’ reflects Prothom Alo's history and resilience in adversity

US Ambassador Brent Christensen has said that the ‘Alo’ art installation at the Prothom Alo building reflects the newspaper’s history and its story of resilience in the face of adversity.

Describing his experience of the recently held ‘Alo’ exhibition, the ambassador expressed this reaction today, Sunday.

The art exhibition ‘Alo’ was organised in the Prothom Alo building, which had been set on fire by organised extremists. The exhibition began on 18 February at the building in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, and depicted the brutality of the attack and the marks of violence.