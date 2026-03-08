US Ambassador’s reaction
‘Alo’ reflects Prothom Alo's history and resilience in adversity
US Ambassador Brent Christensen has said that the ‘Alo’ art installation at the Prothom Alo building reflects the newspaper’s history and its story of resilience in the face of adversity.
Describing his experience of the recently held ‘Alo’ exhibition, the ambassador expressed this reaction today, Sunday.
The art exhibition ‘Alo’ was organised in the Prothom Alo building, which had been set on fire by organised extremists. The exhibition began on 18 February at the building in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, and depicted the brutality of the attack and the marks of violence.
The exhibition concluded on 2 March. Politicians, dignitaries, artists and writers, diplomats, students, and people from various fields attended.
US Ambassador Brent Christensen visited the exhibition on 28 February.
Reflecting on this experience today, Christensen wrote that, “Appreciated the chance to see the impressive installation “Alo” at the Prothom Alo building. Artist Mahbubur Rahman transformed the burnt-out offices into a work of art that honors the newspaper’s history and resilience in the face of a brutal attack.”