Indian High Commissioner summoned, call to arrest Hadi's attackers if they enter India

India’s High Commissioner to Dhaka, Pranay Verma, has once again been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bangladesh has urged that if those, who attacked Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho, enter India, they should be arrested and sent back.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pranay Verma was summoned on Sunday morning.

He was also informed of the interim government’s concerns over the continued provocative statements being made by deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has taken refuge in Delhi.

During the tenure of the interim government, this is at least the fifth time the ambassador of the neighbouring country has been summoned in connection with various incidents.