RMG owners announce closure from tomorrow if workers do not report for work

Garment workers who do not report to work will lead factory owners to close their factories starting tomorrow, Sunday, according to Article 13(1) of the Labour Law.

Under this article, workers do not receive payment when factories are closed. In other words, no work means no pay.

Today, Saturday, Mahmud Hasan Khan, the president of the garment industry owners' organization BGMEA, stated this at a press conference.

BGMEA, along with BKMEA, organised this press conference at the BGMEA office in Uttara, Dhaka.

Earlier in the morning, over a thousand garment factory owners participated in a joint meeting of the two organisations.

The BGMEA president stated that 55 factories in Savar, Ashulia, and Gazipur are closed indefinitely under Article 13(1) of the Labour Law.