RMG owners announce closure from tomorrow if workers do not report for work
Garment workers who do not report to work will lead factory owners to close their factories starting tomorrow, Sunday, according to Article 13(1) of the Labour Law.
Under this article, workers do not receive payment when factories are closed. In other words, no work means no pay.
Today, Saturday, Mahmud Hasan Khan, the president of the garment industry owners' organization BGMEA, stated this at a press conference.
BGMEA, along with BKMEA, organised this press conference at the BGMEA office in Uttara, Dhaka.
Earlier in the morning, over a thousand garment factory owners participated in a joint meeting of the two organisations.
The BGMEA president stated that 55 factories in Savar, Ashulia, and Gazipur are closed indefinitely under Article 13(1) of the Labour Law.
Additionally, 92 factories halted production due to worker protests. From tomorrow, those factories that cannot resume production may choose to remain closed under Article 13(1).
Mahmud Hasan Khan further mentioned that the owners will present their proposal at the Wage Board meeting on the upcoming Monday. However, if the chaos continues, a decision will be made on whether to participate in the board’s discussion.
Meanwhile, during a joint press conference of five workers' organisations held yesterday, Friday, a call was made for workers to maintain patience and restraint.
Worker leaders stated that the Wage Board's process to determine fair wages is in progress. Workers should not engage in any activities that might disrupt this process and should abstain from provocation and misdeeds. They urged workers to return to work to allow the Wage Board the opportunity for discussion.
Addressing the owners, labour leaders said that currently, movements are ongoing in a few places. The path to resolving these issues through dialogue should remain open.
Garment workers have been protesting since last month demanding a wage increase. On 1 November, the government formed a minimum wage board.
During the Wage Board's second meeting last Monday, the workers' representative proposed a minimum wage of Tk 32,000.
The third meeting of the board is scheduled for this coming Monday. Since the commencement of the Wage Board discussions, there has been some improvement in the industrial area's situation, although it has not completely stabilised.