Law ministry takes five decisions including speedy trial for killings
Law and parliamentary affairs ministry has taken five decisions including speedy trial of those responsible for killing people to quell the student and mass upsurge in July and August.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the ministry on Saturday. Law, justice and parliamentary affairs’ adviser Asif Nazrul came to office for the first time today after the interim government led by Dr Mohammad Yunus had sworn in on Thursday.
The other decisions include steps to be taken to withdraw cases filed over student-mass protesters between 1 July and 5 August within next three days, freeing children detained in false and harassing cases at juvenile correction centers within three working days, withdrawing the false cases filed under Anti-Terrorism Act and Cyber Security Act.
The meeting also decided that assistance will be provided for the victims of false and harassing cases in the toll free number 16430.