Prices of all types of fuel oil increase from today

Fuel oil prices have gone up again in the country’s market. In December, the price of fuel oil has increased by Tk 2 per litre. This was announced in a notification issued yesterday, Sunday, by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

The notice states that the price of diesel has been raised from Tk 102 to Tk 104 per litre. The price of petrol has been increased from Tk 118 to Tk 120 per litre, the price of octane from Tk 122 to Tk 124 per litre, and the price of kerosene from Tk 114 to Tk 116 per litre.