BGB, locals foil ‘push-in’ attempt after BSF switches off border lights
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and local residents foiled a push-in attempt by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) involving a group of people into the country on Friday night.
The incident took place at the Chakpara border in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj, leading to a night-long standoff between the two sides.
Local sources said the tension began around 9:45 pm when BSF personnel abruptly switched off the border security lights near pillar 183/3-S.
Sensing an imminent ‘push-in’ attempt, locals used loudspeakers to alert the community. Within minutes, over 500 residents armed with sticks and torches gathered at the border to join BGB patrols in a vigilant watch.
According to witnesses and former local chairman Md Mozammel Haque, the BSF was forced to turn the lights back on due to the massive presence and protests from the Bangladeshi side. Four BSF vehicles and several individuals in plainclothes were spotted on the Indian side during the incident.
In a press release issued Saturday morning, the 59 BGB Battalion confirmed that the joint efforts of the battalion and villagers foiled the illegal intrusion attempt.
BGB intelligence indicated that approximately 12 people had been gathered in the "Muslim Para" area of India, roughly 600 yards from the zero line. After the failed attempt, BGB sources confirmed that the BSF transported the group to the Malda Holder Centre in their own vehicles around 4:30 am on Saturday.
Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, commander of the 59 BGB Battalion, said the BGB remains tireless in its duty to prevent all forms of illegal entry. He praised the local community for their special cooperation and emphasized that such joint vigilance would continue in the future.