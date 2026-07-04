BGB, locals foil ‘push-in’ attempt after BSF switches off border lights

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and local residents foiled a push-in attempt by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) involving a group of people into the country on Friday night.

The incident took place at the Chakpara border in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj, leading to a night-long standoff between the two sides.

Local sources said the tension began around 9:45 pm when BSF personnel abruptly switched off the border security lights near pillar 183/3-S.