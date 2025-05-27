Protests continue at the secretariat for the fourth day amid tight security

Despite heavy security measures from the law enforcement agencies, government employees are continuing with their protests inside the secretariat for the fourth consecutive day today, Tuesday.

According to scheduled programme demanding withdrawal of the ‘Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025’, the employees started their demonstration after 11:00 am today.

Looking inside from the entrance of the secretariat around 11:45 am, a large number of employees were seen marching towards the new building constructed for the cabinet division and the ministry of public administration.