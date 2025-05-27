Protests continue at the secretariat for the fourth day amid tight security
Despite heavy security measures from the law enforcement agencies, government employees are continuing with their protests inside the secretariat for the fourth consecutive day today, Tuesday.
According to scheduled programme demanding withdrawal of the ‘Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025’, the employees started their demonstration after 11:00 am today.
Looking inside from the entrance of the secretariat around 11:45 am, a large number of employees were seen marching towards the new building constructed for the cabinet division and the ministry of public administration.
Strict security measures have been put in place at the secretariat today, centering the protest of the government employees. Around 10:00 am this morning, members of the specialised SWAT unit were seen stationed at the main entrance of the secretariat.
Apart from that, members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) were also found stationed in front of the secretariat. Nobody except for the officials and employees of the secretariat are allowed to enter the premises.
The ministry of home affairs had already announced yesterday, Monday, that no visitors would be allowed to enter the secretariat today.
Under such circumstances, not even journalists are being allowed to enter the secretariat from the morning. Police officers on duty had stated that a decision about allowing journalists in would be made around 12:00 pm, today.
Employees from different ministries and departments demonstrated inside the secretariat premises on Monday for the third consecutive day of protest to get their demands met.
They have announced plans to hold another protest rally today. They have called upon government employees across the country to hold similar demonstrations simultaneously in their respective offices as well.
All the employee organisations within the secretariat have announced to carry out their movement under a unified banner 'Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Forum' from now on.