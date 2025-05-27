Tight security at secretariat, SWAT and BGB units deployed
Strict security measures have been taken at the secretariat centering the ongoing protests by government employees demanding withdrawal of the recently approved ‘Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025’.
While visiting the secretariat around 9:30 am today, Tuesday, members of the specialised SWAT unit were found deployed at the main entrance of the secretariat.
Apart from them, members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were also found stationed in front of the secretariat. Nobody except for the officials and employees of the secretariat are allowed to enter the premises.
However, the ministry of home affairs had already announced yesterday, Monday, that no visitors would be allowed to enter the secretariat today.
As of writing this report around 9:30 am today, even journalists were being denied access to the secretariat. Police officers on duty stated that a decision about allowing journalists in would be made around 12:00 pm, today.
Employees from different ministries and departments demonstrated inside the secretariat premises on Monday for the third consecutive day of protest to get their demands met.
They have announced plans to hold another protest rally today. They have called upon government employees across the country to hold similar demonstrations simultaneously in their respective offices as well.
All the employee organisations within the secretariat have announced to carry out their movement under a unified banner 'Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Forum' from now on.